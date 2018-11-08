Canada
Police seek public’s help locating missing Innisfil man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Craig Swayze, last seen in the Alcona area on Wednesday.

South Simcoe police say Swayze was last seen leaving his home in the 7th Line and Webster Boulevard area at around 4 p.m., on Wednesday.

Police have described Swayze as approximately six feet tall, weighing around 240 pounds, with greyish-blond hair worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a dark blue rain jacket and a brown leather cap.

Officers say he wears glasses and may be wearing headphones.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking residents to check their yards and sheds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311.

