Man wanted in connection with alleged hate crime on SkyTrain

Transit police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with an apparent hate crime that allegedly took place on board a SkyTrain on Sept. 28.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. that Friday, two young men, a same-sex married couple, boarded a SkyTrain at Waterfront Station. As the couple boarded the train, a man kicked the foot of one of the young men, police say. The man then left his seat and “aggressively” approached the younger man, police add.

Police say the victim crouched down in fear as the suspect raised his hand as if to hit him, while yelling obscenities and homophobic insults.

Another unidentified passenger pulled this suspect away from the victim, while the victim’s husband pushed the yellow emergency strip on the train. Police say the suspect became aggressive toward the victim again. There was a further altercation in which police say the suspect hit the husband in the face, knocking off his glasses.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with alleged hate crime against Muslim teen on Canada Line

As the train pulled into Granville SkyTrain Station, police say the suspect attempted to kick one of the men in the stomach and then stepped off the train and spat in the other man’s face. The suspect continued to hurl profanities and homophobic remarks toward the couple as he walked away.

The couple was assisted by SkyTrain staff and taken to hospital for minor injuries where they were later released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 30 to 40 years old, six feet three inches to six feet four inches tall, with a strong build but not muscular, several days of stubble growth on a longer face, wearing red Nike shoes, a black baseball cap, dark hooded jacket, and black shorts.

Transit Police investigators are working with the B.C. Hate Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about the suspect or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 or text them using code 87-77-77. Refer to file no. 2018-17964.