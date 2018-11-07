Halifax police’s beloved horse Sarge retiring after 13 years of service

A 13-year veteran of Halifax Regional Police’s mounted unit is ready to retire.

Sarge, the unit’s longest-serving police horse, is set to step down from the force at a yet-to-be-scheduled ceremony.

The 18-year-old horse started serving with the mounted unit in 2006.

READ MORE: Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers put stables in quarantine after respiratory infection detected

Halifax Regional Police say a new four-legged member of the force will be visible in the coming weeks as he undergoes training.

The horse’s name has yet to be released but he will take part in a swearing-in ceremony at a later date.

“We thank Sarge for his 13 years of service and for becoming an iconic presence within our community,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais.

“We are pleased to welcome the newest member of the Mounted Unit, and look forward to his contributions to safety as well as to becoming a future ambassador for our service.”

WATCH: Police on horseback arrest youth after attempted robbery with replica hand gun

Plans for Sarge’s retirement are still being determined but the police have said that we’ll get word from the “horse’s mouth” once a final decision has been made.

“Previous police horses moved on to greener pastures and retired on private farms,” Halifax Regional Police said in a tweet.