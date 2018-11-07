Distracted driving initiative in Wasaga Beach leads to several charges: OPP

The results are in and a distracted driving blitz in Wasaga Beach has resulted in 36 charges, police say.
According to Huronia West OPP, members of the traffic management team conducted a one-day distracted driving blitz along Mosely Street.
Police say in an eight-hour period, 36 charges were laid.
Officers say three of the drivers charged were repeat offenders from earlier distracted-driving initiatives.
Police are reminding drivers that new distracted driving laws will be in effect as of Jan. 1, 2019, and will carry fines between $1,000 and $3,000 and licence suspensions of up to 30 days.
