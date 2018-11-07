City police search for missing London woman

Londoners are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in the city’s south end.

London police say 23-year-old Amber Law was last spotted in the area of Wellington Street and Commissioners Road East on Tuesday, November 6 around 12:30 p.m.

RELATED: London police say missing 13-year-old found safe

She’s described as white, approximately 5’05” and 165 lbs. Law has long, dark blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt.

Investigators say they and Law’s family are concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information regarding where Law may be, you’re asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).