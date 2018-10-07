London police appeal to public in search for missing 13-year-old

London police are requesting the public’s assistance as officers search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Arthur Stevens is described as Caucasian boy who stands around five feet three inches tall and has short blond hair with black streaks.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red “B” on the front, a red toque and grey Nike high-top running shoes. He was carrying a black Adidas backpack with blue trim.

Stevens was last seen in the area of Hill and Waterloo streets.

Police and family are concerned for the teen’s welfare.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).