Family wanted in Guelph mall theft

Guelph police are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a man after a family affair led to a theft investigation at a local mall.

Police report that the family of four, consisting of a father, mother, son and daughter, entered a store inside Stone Road Mall around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, everyone proceeded to distract store employees while a man left the store with a chair valued at $440.

The rest of the family allegedly followed suit once the chair was out of the store, and they were all seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV or black pickup truck with a cab back.

Guelph police are asking anyone who can identify the man to contact them or Crime Stoppers Guelph-Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) anonymously.