October 10, 2018 2:44 pm

Guelph-area golf course general manager charged with theft

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP say fraud and theft charges are being laid against the general manager of a golf course north of Guelph.

An investigation was launched in October 2017 after the owners of Wildwinds Golf Links filed a complaint alleging an employee had been stealing money from the business.

Police allege the suspect was adjusting the books and stole about $50,000 over two years before their investigation began.

A forensic audit was performed and Kirk Harkins of Elora was charged with two counts of theft of over $5,000 and two fraud-related offences.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in November.

Wildwinds Golf Links is on Wellington Road 22, just south of Fergus.

