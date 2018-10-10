Guelph-area golf course general manager charged with theft

Wellington County OPP say fraud and theft charges are being laid against the general manager of a golf course north of Guelph.
An investigation was launched in October 2017 after the owners of Wildwinds Golf Links filed a complaint alleging an employee had been stealing money from the business.
Police allege the suspect was adjusting the books and stole about $50,000 over two years before their investigation began.
A forensic audit was performed and Kirk Harkins of Elora was charged with two counts of theft of over $5,000 and two fraud-related offences.
He’s scheduled to appear in court in November.
Wildwinds Golf Links is on Wellington Road 22, just south of Fergus.
