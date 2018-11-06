Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins election to New York’s 14th congressional district

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 14th district on Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.

The newcomer had edged out longtime Congressman Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary earlier this year.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Bronx resident, pulled off an upset in the primary, winning 57.5 of the vote against the veteran Crowley.

Her victory in the U.S. midterm elections on Monday makes her the youngest woman ever to win election to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist, had previously worked on Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

