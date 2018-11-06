Politics
November 6, 2018
Updated: November 6, 2018 10:17 pm

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins election to New York’s 14th congressional district

Democrat Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez, who beat out 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley to become the nominee in the New York primary in June, voted on Tuesday in the midterm election.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 14th district on Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.

The newcomer had edged out longtime Congressman Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary earlier this year.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Bronx resident, pulled off an upset in the primary, winning 57.5 of the vote against the veteran Crowley.

Her victory in the U.S. midterm elections on Monday makes her the youngest woman ever to win election to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist, had previously worked on Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

