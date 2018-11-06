Entertainment
Justin Timberlake reschedules Edmonton shows for February; Arkells move dates

After having to postpone his Edmonton shows due to bruised vocal cords, pop star Justin Timberlake will be back at Rogers Place on Feb. 6 and 7, 2019.

He was scheduled to perform at the new downtown venue Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. but had to reschedule.

The promoter, Live Nation, said previously purchased tickets will be valid at the door for the February shows.

This change also means the Arkells’ show will be moved.

The band was originally scheduled to play on Feb. 7 but has moved its performance to Jan. 31, Live Nation said. Again, previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new date.

Global News