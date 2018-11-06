Justin Timberlake reschedules Edmonton shows for February; Arkells move dates

After having to postpone his Edmonton shows due to bruised vocal cords, pop star Justin Timberlake will be back at Rogers Place on Feb. 6 and 7, 2019.

He was scheduled to perform at the new downtown venue Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. but had to reschedule.

The promoter, Live Nation, said previously purchased tickets will be valid at the door for the February shows.

This change also means the Arkells’ show will be moved.

The band was originally scheduled to play on Feb. 7 but has moved its performance to Jan. 31, Live Nation said. Again, previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new date.

Great news just announced for @jtimberlake fans! Man Of The Woods shows in Edmonton confirmed as Feb 6 & 7, 2019 at @RogersPlace! Previously purchased Nov. 4/18 tickets will be valid at the door on 2/6, 2019, & Nov. 5/18 tickets will be valid at the door on 2/7, 2019. pic.twitter.com/e2IcrE5E3A — Live Nation W Canada (@livenationwest) November 6, 2018

As a result of bruised vocal cords, @jtimberlake's concerts @RogersArena in #YVR this Thurs. & Fri. (11/8 & 9) are postponed. Great news though! JT will make good on these dates on Feb. 14 & 15, 2019. Tix for 11/8 will be honoured on 2/14 & tix for 11/9 honoured on 2/15. pic.twitter.com/BJTF6DVuwv — Live Nation W Canada (@livenationwest) November 6, 2018

Out of consideration for the music fans of #YEG @Arkellsmusic have generously agreed to shift 2/7 concert @RogersPlace to 1/31/2019 to allow @jtimberlake’s postponed concerts to be rescheduled. Previously purchase tix honoured at doors on new date. More: https://t.co/lozU7mMFyF pic.twitter.com/hmr3iZj7d2 — Live Nation W Canada (@livenationwest) November 6, 2018