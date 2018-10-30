Justin Timberlake postpones Edmonton shows due to ‘bruised vocal cords’

Live Nation announced Tuesday that Justin Timberlake has had to postpone two upcoming performances scheduled for Edmonton.

The promoter said the decision was made “as a result of bruised vocal cords.”

Timberlake had been set to perform two shows at Rogers Place on Sunday, Nov. 4 and Monday, Nov. 5.

“Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets pending information on rescheduling,” Live Nation said in a news release.

“Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans.”

In an Oct. 24 post on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Timberlake said he was having to reschedule his concert at Madison Square Garden “on doctor’s orders.”