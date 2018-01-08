Justin Timberlake announces ‘Man of the Woods’ tour, 2 Canadian dates
Justin Timberlake is kicking off his upcoming The Man of the Woods tour in Toronto this spring.
The singer announced the first leg of his tour to support his new album The Man of the Woods.
Timberlake’s first stop on his tour will be at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 13, with a return to Canada for a show at the Bell Centre in Montreal on April 8. Pre-sale for both shows begins Jan. 10 at the singer’s official site.
Fans can also pre-order The Man of the Woods, out Feb. 2, and listen to the album’s first single Filthy now.
See the full list of announced tour dates below:
March 13 – Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
March 18 – Washington, D.C
Capital One Arena
March 21 – New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
March 25 – Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
March 27 – Chicago, IL
United Center
March 31 – Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 – Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
April 4 – Boston, MA
TD Garden
April 8 – Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 – Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
April 24 – San Jose, CA
SAP Center
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
May 2 – Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 – Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
May 7 – Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
May 9 – Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
May 11 – Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 – Orlando, FL
Amway Center
May 15 – Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
May 18 – Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
May 19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center
May 23 – Houston, TX
Toyota Center
May 27 – Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
May 30 – Memphis, TN
FedEx Forum
