Justin Timberlake announces ‘Man of the Woods’ tour, 2 Canadian dates

Justin Timberlake is kicking off his upcoming The Man of the Woods tour in Toronto this spring.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake announces new album, ‘Man Of The Woods’

The singer announced the first leg of his tour to support his new album The Man of the Woods.

Timberlake’s first stop on his tour will be at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 13, with a return to Canada for a show at the Bell Centre in Montreal on April 8. Pre-sale for both shows begins Jan. 10 at the singer’s official site.

Fans can also pre-order The Man of the Woods, out Feb. 2, and listen to the album’s first single Filthy now.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake debuts ‘Filthy’ music video from upcoming album

See the full list of announced tour dates below:

March 13 – Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

March 18 – Washington, D.C

Capital One Arena

March 21 – New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

March 25 – Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

March 27 – Chicago, IL

United Center

March 31 – Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

April 2 – Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

April 4 – Boston, MA

TD Garden

April 8 – Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 14 – Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

April 24 – San Jose, CA

SAP Center

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 – Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

May 7 – Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

May 9 – Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

May 11 – Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 – Orlando, FL

Amway Center

May 15 – Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

May 18 – Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

May 19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

May 23 – Houston, TX

Toyota Center

May 27 – Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

May 30 – Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum