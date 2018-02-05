Justin Timberlake performing in Edmonton this fall

Fresh off his Super Bowl 2018 performance, Justin Timberlake has announced more tour dates, including a stop in Edmonton this fall.

The pop superstar will perform at Rogers Place on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Mon, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. MT.

Last month, Timberlake announced he would be kicking off his upcoming The Man of the Woods tour in Toronto this spring, and second shows were announced in 10 North American cities due to high demand.

On Monday, Timberlake announced a 16-stop summer tour of Europe and the U.K., before returning for the fall leg of his North America tour, with an additional 31 shows across the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to Edmonton, his other Canadian stops are Vancouver, Quebec City, Ottawa, and three shows in Toronto.

The European dates and expanded Northern American tour were announced due to existing shows selling out.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album, Man Of The Woods, was released on Friday. His performance at the 2018 Super Bowl marked his third time taking the stage for the American football championship halftime show.

Timberlake was previously in Edmonton for his The 20/20 Experience World Tour in 2014.

Pre-sales for American Express cardholders begins Wednesday, Feb. 7 starting at 10 a.m., through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.