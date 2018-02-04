Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show has everyone but Prince fans applauding

Justin Timberlake almost avoided controversy with his Super Bowl LII halftime performance, but not quite.

The “Man of the Woods” singer had fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on their feet with a raucous performance of hit songs like “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and “Rock Your Body”.

It was reported a planned Prince hologram was scrapped from the halftime show after Timberlake spoke with Prince’s family, as well as the “Purple Rain” singer’s longtime collaborator Sheila E.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

And although they did not necessarily use a hologram, the Super Bowl did project a giant image of Prince performing live behind Timberlake. The headliner played Prince’s “I Will Die 4 U” on the piano, while a moving recreation of Prince performed with him.

Many praised Timberlake’s performance, including longtime bromance Jimmy Fallon.

YESSSSS!!!! THAT IS HOW YOU DO IT!! Magic. Loved THAT! See you in a few. #PepsiHalftime #JustinTimberlake — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 5, 2018

While comedian Sinbad, as well as plenty of others, blasted Timberlake for deceiving Prince fans in a relatively NSFW tweet.

