Stephanie Spooner’s killer granted full parole to start new life

The man convicted of killing an Okotoks woman nearly 28 years ago has been granted full parole by the Parole Board of Canada.

Bradley Paetsch, 46–now known as Tristan Ryan–has conditions on his parole, including restrictions on alcohol and drug use, having to report all intimate relationships with women, staying out of the municipality of Okotoks, and avoiding contact with members of the family of his victim, Stephanie Spooner.

The board said during serving 27 years of his life sentence, Ryan has “shown significant progress in terms of maturity, improved insight, engagement in [his] correctional plan, benefit from various interventions, development of positive community supports and demonstrated reliability when supervision restrictions have been reduced.”

Full parole was granted on Oct. 11. Day parole was granted in July 2017.

“I went into this fully expecting them to grant him full parole,” Stephanie’s sister-in-law Robin Spooner told Joe McFarland on Calgary Today. “It was pretty clear that this was the path the parole board wanted to take.”

Robin said her family does not feel heard by the parole board.

“It’s all about him–his rehabilitation–and that’s pretty much it.”

Documents obtained by Global News recount the death of Spooner and incarceration of Ryan.

On Jan. 23, 1991, Ryan entered Spooner’s home and stabbed her 12 times, slitting her throat three times. That was a year after he attacked Spooner with a knife, resulting in a six-month sentence and restraining order.

Ryan admitted to the crime and was sentenced to life without a chance of parole for 25 years.

His family history involves his parents’ divorce at a young age and Ryan “witnessing alcohol abuse in one home and experiencing emotional abuse in the other.”

“[Ryan] reported being sexually abused by a family friend when [he was] 15 and [his] parents did not believe [him],” parole board documents said.

After being taken under Correctional Service custody, Ryan was evaluated as a low risk for further domestic violence and as unlikely to “commit an indictable offence within three years of release.”

While at a minimum security facility, he started work with the Salvation Army and began an unreported relationship with a woman, resulting in the termination of his employment. Ryan pursued the relationship and eventually married that woman, stating that his plan on full parole is to live with her.

In supporting the bid for full parole, Ryan’s parole officer said he “has a good ‘ad hoc’ working relationship with [his] wife and this adds strength to [his] manageability.” The parole officer said he has taken steps to build his social network, including strengthening family ties, attending couples’ counselling and a weekly men’s group.

Robin said the Spooner family is still feeling the effects of the murder.

“She was someone that everybody wanted to be. Everyone wanted to be Stephanie’s friend. She had a massively kind heart and a kind soul.

“If this was any one of her friends or family members, she would be there, 27 years later, fighting for them. And that’s what we will continue to do for Stephanie.”