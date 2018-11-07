Volunteers honour fallen soldiers at Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery with flags

On Tuesday morning nearly 80 people gathered at Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery to place flags on the graves of fallen soldiers, as preparations for Remembrance Day ramp up. Among the volunteers were 10 to 15 people from Canadian Forces Base Kingston.

“I come from a strong military background,” said Master Corp. Mandy Claroux, a volunteer who is with the Signals Regiment. “For me, I’ve had aunts, uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers serve.

“It’s a nice way to give back.”

Others lending a helping hand included representatives from Corrections Canada, HMCS Cataraqui and Providence Care. Members of the general public also took part. Jim Potts and Paul Gilmour have been a part of the “flagging” exercise for five years. Gilmour says despite inclement weather like the rain and wind that the region experienced Tuesday, there’s no place they’d rather be.

“We like to honour our fathers and grandfathers and all of those men and women that served us and gave us our freedom and it’s an honour to be here. We look forward to it.”

Tuesday’s flag planting is the first of two events taking place at the Cataraqui Cemetery leading up to Remembrance Day. On Friday, students from area schools as well as members of local Legion branches will return for the annual day of remembrance ceremony.