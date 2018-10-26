Volunteers needed to plant flags at veterans graves in Cataraqui Cemetery

For more than two decades, the Day of Remembrance Veterans Committee holds a service in the Cataraqui cemetery to honour those who serve or have served in the defence of Canada.

The ceremony is held on the last school day before Remembrance Day because the service is aimed at school-aged children.

This year the event is being held on Nov. 9 and gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

Dave Donovan, the committee’s chair, says he thinks the best part of the ceremony is when Flanders Fields is read and the reply is read by one of the students.

“It’s not the reply that’s in the book. This is a reply on their own words. That’s the nice part about it. It’s their thoughts on what Flanders Fields means.”

Students also plant flags at the veteran headstones in the military plot.

On Nov. 6, committee members and volunteers plant flags in the public part of the cemetery where Donovan says almost 900 more veterans are buried.

Those graves are spread over 100 acres of cemetery land and Donovan says that’s where his organization needs community volunteers.

“If we could get around 40 to 50 volunteers, it would be great to help out.”

Donovan says they are gathering at 9 a.m. at the Lodge building at the east end of the cemetery.