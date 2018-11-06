Crime
November 6, 2018 2:20 pm

Woman charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe Police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A woman has been charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Line 6 and Barrie Street area.

Police say a vehicle struck a utility pole, drove onto a lawn and hit a vehicle in a driveway, causing it to collide with a second vehicle, before crashing into the front porch of a house.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 2 vacuum cleaners stolen from Collingwood business

Officers say the female driver was not injured as a result of the collision.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman from Bradford has been charged with careless driving, failure to apply for a permit on becoming the owner, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Street
Bradford collision
Bradford Crime
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Bradford Woman
Careless Driving
Collision
Line 6
Single-Vehicle Collision
South Simcoe Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News