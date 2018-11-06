Woman charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury

A woman has been charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Line 6 and Barrie Street area.

Police say a vehicle struck a utility pole, drove onto a lawn and hit a vehicle in a driveway, causing it to collide with a second vehicle, before crashing into the front porch of a house.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 2 vacuum cleaners stolen from Collingwood business

Officers say the female driver was not injured as a result of the collision.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman from Bradford has been charged with careless driving, failure to apply for a permit on becoming the owner, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.