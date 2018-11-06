Crime
Police investigating after 2 vacuum cleaners stolen from Collingwood business

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after two vacuum cleaners were stolen from a business in Collingwood.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on Oct. 22 just after 4 p.m., officers received a report of a theft at a business on Balsam Street.

Police allege a man stole two Dyson vacuum cleaners and fled the scene in a silver pickup truck.

Officers say a woman was seen driving the pickup truck.

Police are seeking to identify a male suspect after two Dyson vacuums were stolen from a business in Collingwood.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP / Provided

Police are now searching for a man, approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, with short, brown hair and a thin moustache.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

