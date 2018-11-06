Man facing mischief charges after U of R auditorium vandalized

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly damaging the University of Regina’s education auditorium on the night of Oct. 30-31.

Police investigated the incident after a suspect broke into the auditorium and damaged several items of equipment and attempted to start a fire.

A suspect was identified through investigation by the Regina Police Service university liaison officer, working with U of R campus security.

The damage is estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Jeffrey Allan Schuett, 22, is facing numerous charges including arson with disregard for human life and mischief over $5,000.

Schuett made his first court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 6.