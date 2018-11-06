Crime
November 6, 2018 12:57 pm

Kitchener man airlifted to hospital after collision near Bluevale. Ont.

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

One of the vehicles involved in Tuesday's crash.

Huron County OPP
A Kitchener man was airlifted to hospital Tuesday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck near Bluevale, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say their initial investigation shows that the pickup truck sideswiped the transport truck just before 9 a.m. on Amberley Road (Huron County Road 86) east of Bluevale.

OPP said firefighters from Grey Township Fire Department extricated 23-year-old Cody Ryan from his vehicle after the collision.

Ryan has been airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

