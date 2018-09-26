Kitchener man arrested on DUI charge in Wellington County: OPP

A Kitchener man was arrested by the OPP early Friday and charged with drunk driving.

An OPP officer observed a white two-door coupe stopped perpendicular on Highway 6 near the Fourth Line of Nichol Township at around 2:48 a.m.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and while speaking with the driver, determined he was driving under the influence.

The man was then brought to a nearby OPP Operations Centre for further testing.

Amir Zeric, 23, has been charged with driving under the influence.

He has had his car impounded and licence suspended for seven days and will appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 19.