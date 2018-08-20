Crime
August 20, 2018

OPP charge London man, 29, with drunk driving in Grand Bend

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

An OPP officer holds a breathalyzer, used to test blood alcohol levels.

Elgin County OPP
Lambton County OPP say a London man, 29, has been charged with having in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood while driving.

According to police, an officer on general patrol in the area of Ontario Street in Grand Bend noticed a vehicle being driven erratically at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

A roadside breath sample registered a “fail” and the driver gave additional samples that resulted in the charge.

The accused is due in court in Sarnia on Sept. 24.

