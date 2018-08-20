OPP charge London man, 29, with drunk driving in Grand Bend

Lambton County OPP say a London man, 29, has been charged with having in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood while driving.

According to police, an officer on general patrol in the area of Ontario Street in Grand Bend noticed a vehicle being driven erratically at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

A roadside breath sample registered a “fail” and the driver gave additional samples that resulted in the charge.

The accused is due in court in Sarnia on Sept. 24.