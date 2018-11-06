Four Nations Cup hits ice in Saskatoon with Canada taking on Sweden

The international women’s hockey spotlight is shining on Saskatoon at the 2018 Four Nations Cup.

Team Canada opens the preliminary round of the tournament on Tuesday night when they take on Sweden.

READ MORE: Canadian women’s hockey team unveiled ahead of Four Nations Cup in Saskatoon

The Canadian women are seeking their first Four Nations title since 2014, coincidentally the last time they were the host nation.

“Playing on home soil is the best feeling ever, knowing that the whole rink is filled with your fans and they’re all cheering for you,” Team Canada forward Natalie Spooner said.

“It’s almost like you have that extra bit of energy and extra person on the ice, so we’re definitely looking forward to it, just seeing all the Canada flags and all the Canadian jerseys in the stands.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blazers retire Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim’s jersey

Emily Clark, who is out with an injury, is disappointed she won’t be able to play in front of her hometown crowd.

“But as sad as it is or disappointing, I’m definitely more excited for this city and my team and for them to go after that gold medal,” Clark said.

“Four Nations is an amazing tournament. You get to play some of the best in the world. Any time you get to play in Canada, it’s obviously very special. Kamloops Four Nations, when we won it in 2014, that was pretty special.”

Clark said she can’t wait to get on the ice and looks forward to representing Canada again at the world championships next April in Finland.

The gold medal game for the Four Nations Cup is on Nov. 10.