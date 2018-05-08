Sports
May 8, 2018 12:37 pm
Updated: May 8, 2018 12:46 pm

Saskatoon hosting Four Nations Cup international women’s hockey tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Four Nations Cup international women’s hockey tournament will be held Nov. 6-10 in Saskatoon.

Canada will host the annual event involving the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden for an eighth time in its 22-year history.

All games will be played at the SaskTel Centre.

The tournament was the Three Nations Cup until Sweden’s addition in 2000.

Canada’s women have won 18 gold and four silver medals in the event.

The U.S. is the defending champion after beating Canada 5-1 in last year’s Four Nations final in Tampa, Fla.

The Americans are also the reigning Olympic champions having beaten Canada 3-2 in a shootout in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

