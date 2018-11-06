Parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia to see 50 mm of rain by Wednesday

The downpour continues.

The Yarmouth region of Nova Scotia, the Bay of Fundy and southern New Brunswick could see at least 50 millimetres of rain by Wednesday, Environment Canada said on Tuesday.

Rain began falling over much of the Maritimes on Tuesday, with the federal agency forecasting that rain will continue throughout the day as the result of two systems bringing rain to the region.

The second, heavier band of rain, will move across the province on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Yarmouth region of Nova Scotia, the Bay of Fundy and southern New Brunswick as a precaution, warning that heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. It’s possible that some areas could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain where the heaviest downpours occur.

The rain will be accompanied by high winds although they are expected to be weaker than those seen during the storm last weekend, which has left at least 23,000 NB Power customers in the dark close to 72 hours later.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the rest of Nova Scotia, as well as Prince Edward Island, as they will also receive significant amounts of rain, although it will not be anything close to the regions named above.