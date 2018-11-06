Weather
November 6, 2018 6:35 am

Strong winds of up to 80 km/h forecast for Toronto on Tuesday

By Staff Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto due to strong winds on Tuesday.

The weather service said strong southwesterly winds will bring with it gusts of up to 80 km/h in some areas.

The strong winds are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. The weather pattern will gradually weaken overnight.

Authorities are warning residents that loose objects may be tossed and cause injury or damage.

The expected daytime high for Tuesday is 14 C with an evening low of 8 C.

 

