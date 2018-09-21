Strong winds in store for Greater Toronto Area on Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area due to strong winds on Friday.

The national weather office said strong southwesterly wind gusts of between 70 to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the afternoon and early evening on Friday.

The higher wind gusts are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the strong winds are associated with a cold front that will track over the area and interact with near-record heat and humidity on Friday.

Additionally, northwest winds gusting to 60 or 70 km/h are also expected Friday evening after the cold front passes.

Environment Canada is warning people to be on the lookout for loose objects tossed by the wind, which may cause injury. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may also occur.

As a strong cold front interacts with the near record heat and humidity in place on Friday, a line of severe storms will develop. Damaging winds the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/jqzWBOQO7u — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 20, 2018