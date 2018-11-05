Coroner’s inquest begins into 2015 death of man shot by Vancouver police

Police actions are under scrutiny at a coroner’s inquest looking into a 2015 incident in Vancouver that involved a terrifying, random attack and officers fatally shooting the attacker.

Two witnesses testified that 26-year-old Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi was acting aggressively at least two days before he was fatally shot by Vancouver police.

Shirwa Shirwa told the inquest that Hirsi stabbed him earlier in the week because he refused to bow before Hirsi as demanded.

Kathiye Elmi also testified that two days before the fatal shooting, Hirsi also asked him to bow. When Elmi refused, he said he was stabbed in the head.

The inquest heard how Hirsi had recently been robbed and was determined to get his money back even if it meant going to prison.

On April 9, 2015, police were called to an area near Hastings Street and Gore Avenue because a man had started stabbing people randomly.

Two police cruisers arrived.

Shirwa testified that police shouted for Hirsi to “get down.”

“He didn’t get down. Two rubber bullets were fired, he ran and then collapsed.”

But Shirwa said Hirsi got up again.

“He then started stabbing a woman and police opened fire…this time with bullets.”

Four Vancouver police officers are scheduled to testify on Tuesday.