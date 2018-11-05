Technical director Adam Braz leaves Montreal Impact

Technical director Adam Braz has left the Montreal Impact.

The Major League Soccer club said in a release Monday that the Impact and Braz mutually agreed to part ways.

Impact president Joey Saputo called it an “amicable separation.”

Braz, a Montreal native, joined the club’s technical staff in March 2011, after a nine-year professional career as a defender, including seven with the Impact and one with Toronto FC.

He was promoted to technical director on Nov. 24, 2014.

Montreal advanced to the MLS playoffs the first two years Braz was in the role, including an appearance in the Eastern Conference final in 2016, where they were defeated by rival Toronto. But the Impact failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons.

“I want to thank the president, Joey Saputo, for the opportunity that he gave me to work as the technical director for the Montreal Impact during the last four years,” Braz said in a statement.

“I have learned a lot and have grown professionally during my time here. The exciting journey to the Champions League final in 2015 and the memorable playoff run in 2016 will live long in my memory.”

The Impact said Braz will remain at the club until mid-December.

