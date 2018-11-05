New Brunswick arborists kept busy following weekend storm

The calls for service have been nonstop for power crews across New Brunswick since Saturday night’s wind and rain storm.

A local arborist also has been on the receiving end of increased phone calls.

“7 a.m., 8 a.m. Sunday morning — the calls started coming,” says Darryl Morrison of Roots Tree Service.

“Seven or eight calls within two hours so it’s been pretty busy.”

Morrison and his crew have been responding to calls throughout Greater Moncton, cutting up trees that are down or ready to come down, before chopping up the brush.

He says aside from the heavy winds, rain could also be to blame for the number of trees left uprooted.

“A lot of trees have tipped up from the ground — it seems like because of the water saturation,” he said.

“I think the water couldn’t sink in any further in the ground, so just let the roots pop up from ground level.”

Rick Snyder, who is president of Mike’s Bike Shop in Dieppe, says he hasn’t seen damage like this come from a storm in his five years at the shop.

“I drove out here [Sunday] morning to really a surprise to see a bunch of trees laying across the parking lot.”

Morrison says the weather has created some challenges, leaving behind an increase in demand for service.

“The weather’s getting heavier,” he says. “Heavier winds all the time it seems like, and heavy, heavy rain.”

Morrison is asking you to be careful if you decide to remove trees from your own property.

“The average guy should be pretty careful in trying to take down their own trees,” he says. “If it’s looking too dangerous, it probably is too dangerous.”