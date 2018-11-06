Calgary police charge man after children approached, offered candy, ‘inappropriately’ photographed

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with an alleged incident involving children at a Parkside Drive S.E.-area playground.

On Oct. 28, Police say at around 3 p.m. four children aged between nine and 11 were approached by a man asking them to help find a piece of jewellery, offering them candy in return.

Police said the children declined the offer and the man allegedly made “inappropriate comments” and took “inappropriate photos” of the female children.

The children left the playground, returning home to tell their parents, who then called the police, authorities said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching the description provided at the time, police said.

With the help of the police behavioural science unit, investigators were able to identify a suspect, police said in a news release.

On Nov. 4, police arrested a man with help from the patrol and the covert resources team.

John Daniel Larlee, 48, has been charged with one count of voyeurism. He was released and will next appear in court on Dec. 18.

—With files from Global News’ Adam Toy