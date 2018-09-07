Calgary man sentenced for possession of child porn, voyeurism after ‘CanadaCreep’ Twitter investigation

A Calgary man charged in the 2017 “CanadaCreep” Twitter investigation has been sentenced to a two-year prison term after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Jeffery Williamson pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. Williamson then pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism on Sept. 6 and received another six months, to be served consecutive to the previous sentence.

According to court documents, Williamson’s total sentence of 24 months is to be served at Bowden Institution, a medium security prison in Alberta operated by Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

Once his sentence is completed, he is ordered to be on probation for two years.

All other charges in the case were withdrawn.

The CanadaCreep Twitter account featured photos of unsuspecting women at CTrain stations, Plus-15s and other places around Calgary. It was open for about a year, with about 17,000 followers, before it was shut down for being inappropriate.

Investigators had said they’d seized computers and other devices, finding terabytes of data with “hundreds of thousands” of images after a search warrant was carried out on a home in the southeast neighbourhood of Prestwick in June 2017.

With files from Nancy Hixt and Joe McFarland