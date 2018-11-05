New Brunswick inmate dies in custody after assault by another inmate

An inmate at a New Brunswick correctional centre has died after allegedly being assaulted by a fellow inmate.

According to the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety, Michael Matchett was assaulted by another inmate at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, N.B., on Oct. 26.

He was transported to the Moncton Hospital for treatment immediately but died of his injuries more than a week later on Nov. 3.

“The incident is being investigated by the RCMP. As with all deaths of a person in custody, this will also be investigated by Coroner Services,” the department said in a news release.