Inmate, 49, dies at Shediac jail in New Brunswick

An inmate has died at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, N.B.

The 49-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says staff called 911 and tried to revive the man, but he died at 6:35 p.m.

“Efforts on behalf of correctional officers and medical staff to apply first aid, including the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), were unsuccessful,” the department said in a statement.

“Paramedics were on site to provide resuscitation procedures.”

Coroner Services and the RCMP were notified of the death and will be investigating. As well, Correctional Services Canada will launch an internal review.

The department says they will release the man’s name once next of kin are notified.