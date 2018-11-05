Operation Red Nose returning to Saskatchewan for 10th season

A sure sign that the holiday season is just around the corner, Operation Red Nose is launching its 10th year in Saskatchewan.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 31, the service will provide drivers in five Saskatchewan communities a free ride home.

“We’re pleased to be working with Operation Red Nose again this year, and want to thank the many volunteers who take time out of their evenings to ensure everyone makes it home safely during the holidays,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave.

“This time of year is about making memories with friends and loved ones. Let’s ensure they are good memories. With so many easy options for a safe ride home, there is zero reason for anyone to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose returning to Saskatchewan, expands to Yorkton

This year, Operation Red Nose will operate out of Regina, Saskatoon, The Battlefords, Prince Albert and Yorkton.

A team of three volunteers will pick you up in your own vehicle and drive you to the destination of your choice. One volunteer drives your vehicle, a second volunteer navigates and a third volunteer follows an escort vehicle to pick up the two other volunteers once they drop you off.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose was safe ride home for 1,308 Saskatchewan motorists

An Operation Red Nose app will be available this year to easily retrieve their phone number as well as the dates and hours of operation of the closest host organization.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can fill out an application form.