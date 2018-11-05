Patrick Deane named 21st principal of Queen’s University

A familiar face will be back at Queen’s University next summer. Patrick Deane served as the university’s vice-principal from 2005 to 2010, and starting in July 2019, Deane will replace the current principal and vice-chancellor Daniel Woolf.

Monday’s announcement came after a nearly year-long search to replace Woolf, who will be retiring at the end of his second term as principal.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” Deane told a crowd of people at the university’s Stauffer Library on Monday morning. “My five years at Queen’s were absolutely wonderful and they were fundamental and critical to my evolution as an educator and an administrator.”

Deane has been president and vice-chancellor of McMaster University in Hamilton for the last eight years, and is leaving that position to take the top job at Queen’s.

“To lead these institutions is a remarkable privilege for any individual,” Deane continued.

Deane was chosen among a list of international candidates. He told the crowd at the Queen’s library that he was honoured to be back at Queen’s.

“This is already one of the most distinguished institutions in the country — it’s a national institution with a great history of contributing to the growth and development of our country. So, in very broad terms, we want to keep going in that direction.”

Deane is originally from South Africa and emigrated to Canada 40 years ago where he completed a master’s degree and PhD in English at the University of Western Ontario. He has since worked across Canada in post-secondary institutions like the University of Toronto, University of Western Ontario and the University of Winnipeg.