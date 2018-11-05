Man accused of using brush axe in attempted attack in Oshawa: police

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly tried to attack someone with an axe in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police say the incident happened at a public park on the evening of Halloween.

They say the accused was involved in an altercation with another male, and allegedly tried to strike him with a brush axe.

Police say the accused also allegedly damaged a parked vehicle.

They say he was disarmed by several bystanders, who held him until officers arrived.

Investigators say the 33-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.