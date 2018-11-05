Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Etobicoke bar
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a west-end Toronto bar last month.
Police said they were called the Konrad Lounge near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard around 3 a.m., on Oct. 28, for reports of a stabbing.
Police said two men were involved in a fight and one of them was stabbed multiple times.
When authorities arrived, the victim was found conscious and taken to hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, police revealed the identity of the suspect as Tamar Gayle.
The accused was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a recognizance order.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
–With a file from Ryan Rocca
