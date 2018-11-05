Garage fire in Hamilton Township deemed suspicious

A weekend garage fire in Hamilton Township is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were deployed just after 11 p.m. on Saturday to a blaze on Division Street North after a local firefighter discovered the flames which could be seen from County Road 45, just north of the Town of Cobourg. Hamilton Township is a rural region located between Rice Lake and the Town of FCobourg.

Fire chief Kelly Serson said the garage was fully involved when crews arrived. Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby house but Serson believes no one was living in the house at the time.

Serson said the fire is being treated suspicious in nature and the cause remains under investigation.

Northumberland OPP attended and secured the scene and Serson says the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified to investigate.

A damage estimate has not been provided.