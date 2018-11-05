Traffic
Wilton Grove and Hubrey intersection closed for sewer work

A week long closure at the intersection of Wilton Grove Road and Hubrey Road begins Monday morning.

The city of London says the juncture south of Highway 401 is closed for sewer work, and it’s expected to re-open by Friday at 9 p.m.

As a result, London Transit’s #30 bus will be taking detours past the area.

You can find more information about closures by typing street names into the Renew London tool on the city’s website.

