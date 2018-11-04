Winnipeg man dies in hospital after single-vehicle rollover

A Winnipeg man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Murdock Road and the Perimeter Highway on Sunday morning.

RCMP officers and other emergency services followed up on a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:15 a.m. At the scene, police found a man on the ground about 180 metres from an overturned vehicle.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Truck driver dies in rollover near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Police said the vehicle was driving south on Murdock Road when it missed a turn and continued across all four lanes of the Perimeter Highway. The vehicle rolled, and the driver, who police believe wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

The investigation is ongoing.