ejected from vehicle
November 4, 2018 6:12 pm

Winnipeg man dies in hospital after single-vehicle rollover

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a single-vehicle rollover in Manitoba led to the death of a Winnipeg man.

File / Global News
A A

A Winnipeg man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Murdock Road and the Perimeter Highway on Sunday morning.

RCMP officers and other emergency services followed up on a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:15 a.m. At the scene, police found a man on the ground about 180 metres from an overturned vehicle.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Truck driver dies in rollover near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Police said the vehicle was driving south on Murdock Road when it missed a turn and continued across all four lanes of the Perimeter Highway. The vehicle rolled, and the driver, who police believe wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ejected from vehicle
Fatal Crash
Headingley RCMP
Manitoba RCMP
Murdoch Road
no seatbelt
Perimeter Highway
Perimeter Highway collision
Perimeter Highway Crash
Perimeter Highway traffic
RCMP
Winnipeg crash
winnipeg man dies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News