‘Screaming like a banshee’: 3 people in hospital after Port Coquitlam double stabbing

Three people are in hospital after a double stabbing in Port Coquitlam early Sunday morning.

Neighbours on the 2300-block of Atkins Avenue described being woken up early Sunday morning to sounds of screaming from the basement of a home.

“I just heard someone screaming like a banshee, heard the sirens coming, came to come out of the parking garage, and there were four or five cruisers and a few ambulances here,” said neighbour Curtis Goldsberry.

“Then the police line tape started going up as soon as I was pulling out of here.”

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said three people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in stable condition.

Police at the scene called the incident a double stabbing.

Another neighbour, who did not give her name, said she was woken up around 5:30 a.m. by the sound of a woman screaming from the home.

“She was screaming that her brother wasn’t responding. An ambulance came, took him away,” she said.

The neighbour described the home, which is slated for redevelopment, as a well-known problem house.

“There’s always a commotion going on, probably every other night — screaming, fighting, police are here. A pretty known house to the block,” she said.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

Global News witnessed at least one officer from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on site.

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP and IHIT.