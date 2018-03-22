Crime
March 22, 2018 2:25 pm

Vancouver police arrest Coquitlam man in connection with unprovoked attacks on west side

By Online Journalist  Global News

March 16: Rumina Daya reports on what police need to help identify the suspect.

A A

Vancouver police have arrested a 39-year-old Coquitlam man in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks on the west side.

Colin Akwei was arrested in Coquitlam just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday after police acted on a tip from the public, said a news release.

Police are still trying to “piece the evidence together and determine a motive for these crimes,” the release said.

Akwei has been charged with one count of assault, and one count of assault with a weapon. More charges are expected.

He remains in police custody.

READ MORE: Vancouver police issue warning after string of random, unprovoked assaults

The charges came after police issued a public warning following a string of alleged assaults that started on Feb. 5.

The incidents would see an assailant walk up to a victim in public places, such as sidewalks or convenience stores, and then punch, push or elbow them before walking away.

There were no serious injuries in connection with the alleged assaults.

The victim did not know the attacker in any of these incidents.

  • With files from Simon Little

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
colin akwei
colin akwei charge
colin akwei charged
colin akwei unprovoked attacks
colin akwei unprovoked attacks vancouver
colin akwei unprovoked attacks vancouver west side
Crime
vancouver west side attacks
vancouver west side attacks colin akwei

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News