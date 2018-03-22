Vancouver police arrest Coquitlam man in connection with unprovoked attacks on west side

Vancouver police have arrested a 39-year-old Coquitlam man in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks on the west side.

Colin Akwei was arrested in Coquitlam just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday after police acted on a tip from the public, said a news release.

Police are still trying to “piece the evidence together and determine a motive for these crimes,” the release said.

Akwei has been charged with one count of assault, and one count of assault with a weapon. More charges are expected.

He remains in police custody.

The charges came after police issued a public warning following a string of alleged assaults that started on Feb. 5.

The incidents would see an assailant walk up to a victim in public places, such as sidewalks or convenience stores, and then punch, push or elbow them before walking away.

There were no serious injuries in connection with the alleged assaults.

The victim did not know the attacker in any of these incidents.