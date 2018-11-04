Canada
November 4, 2018 3:46 pm

Young child dies after furniture accident in Markham: York Regional Police

By Oriena Vuong Global News

York Regional Police say a child has died after a furniture accident at home in Markham.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

York Regional Police say a child has died after being struck by falling furniture at a home in Markham.

York Region paramedics responded to the call at 8:52 p.m. Saturday night at a home near Brimley Road and Denison Street.

Officers said a child had suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sick Kids hospital.

By Sunday afternoon, investigators said the child had succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators said they consider the incident to be accidental in nature.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
child accident
Child Death
Markham
York Paramedics
York Police
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News