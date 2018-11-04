Young child dies after furniture accident in Markham: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say a child has died after being struck by falling furniture at a home in Markham.

York Region paramedics responded to the call at 8:52 p.m. Saturday night at a home near Brimley Road and Denison Street.

Officers said a child had suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sick Kids hospital.

By Sunday afternoon, investigators said the child had succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators said they consider the incident to be accidental in nature.