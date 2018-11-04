Guy Laliberté creating pyramid-shaped entertainment venue in the Old Port

Paris has the Louvre, and soon, Montreal will too have its own pyramid housing art.

But instead of featuring classic works, Montreal’s pyramid-shaped venue will be home to cutting-edge digital art.

Baptized as “PY1,” the pyramid is a new project under the direction of Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge Entertainment.

PY1 is a new, one-of-a-kind concept offering a multi-sensory experience which can incorporate augmented reality.

“The pyramid is an architecture that has always been associated with the spiritual, the esoteric side of the world,” Laliberté said.

“We think this pyramid will become our musical cathedral.”

The structure will be located on the Clock Tower site of the city’s Old Port but it may not always be there. It is planned for it to be a travelling venue.

“The pyramid is bound to be to Lune Rouge what the marquee was to Cirque du Soleil,” Laliberté explained.

The venue will hold up to 1,000 people and will morph into a nightclub, promising guests they’ll be “surrounded by amazing sound and visual effects.”

A first show in the works

Through the Echos is planned to be the venue’s first show. It is described as an immersive 60-minute show designed by multidisciplinary artist Gabriel Coutu-Dumont.

“Audience members will be surrounded by lasers, 360-degree projections, kinetic video aerial scenery, atmospheric special effects and spectacular lighting. Immersed in high quality soundscapes, they will explore the thread of space and time, from our origins to our possible futures, as if in a waking dream,” Lune Rouge explained in a press release.

“The audience will play the main role and take centre stage,” said Stéphane Mongeau, president and CEO of Lune Rouge Entertainment.

Through the Echos will be presented at PY1 in June 2019.