Sights and sounds of the Caribbean take over Old Port of Montreal

Are you pining for the tropics but can’t afford an island getaway? Not to worry, you can get your fill of island culture all weekend long as the 19th edition of the Taste of the Caribbean festival takes over the Old Port of Montreal.

Every year, a different aspect of Caribbean culture is highlighted during the festival.

“This year, we’re focusing on dancing,” said Laurraine Leblanc, co-producer of the event. “There’s going to be a lot of salsa, kompa, dancehall; all the dances from the Caribbean.”

Free dance workshops throughout the weekend are guaranteed to help attendees get their groove on.

READ MORE: 43rd annual Carifiesta Caribbean parade, carnival heats up the streets of Montreal

With great dancing, comes great music and festival-goers can enjoy a variety of musical genres from steel bands to reggae.

Of course food lovers have not been forgotten.

“We have a lot of food vendors representing Haiti, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, and Guadeloupe,” Leblanc said. “So we have a lot of variety.”

Leblanc said the festival provides Montrealers with the opportunity to learn about another culture.

“If somebody doesn’t know a lot about the Caribbean, this is the place to learn about it before you take flight. You can learn about reggae, you can learn about griot which is a Haitian dish.”

READ MORE: Spicy food and Caribbean rhythms: A taste of Jamaica rolls into Lachine

Ultimately though, the festival is about creating unforgettable moments.

“We’re offering an amazing experience,” Leblanc said. “It’s really all about smiles. You can come with your family, there’s a lot of things for kids so everybody can find their own little piece of paradise right here.”

The four-day extravaganza attracted 50,000 visitors last year and organizers are hoping to hit 65,000 this year.

Admission to the festival is free, but some concerts and venues do charge a fee.