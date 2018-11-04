Calgary Flames

November 4, 2018

Calgary Flames erase deficit in 3rd period to knock off Chicago Blackhawks

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames stuck to an unconventional winning formula on Saturday night.

For the fifth time this season, Calgary won a game when trailing after two periods as the surging Flames rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Of the other 30 NHL teams, only Anaheim (two) has won more than once when trailing after the second intermission.

Sean Monahan led the Flames with two goals. Matthew Tkachuk, Michael Frolik, with the game-winner, and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for the Flames who have won four straight.

Calgary plays next on Wednesday when it begins a three-game California road trip in Anaheim.

Jonathan Toews, with career goal No. 300, Jan Rutta and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks (6-6-3), who lost all three games on their Western Canada road trip.

They’re not in action again until Thursday, when they play host to Carolina.

