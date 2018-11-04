Calgary Flames erase deficit in 3rd period to knock off Chicago Blackhawks

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames stuck to an unconventional winning formula on Saturday night.

For the fifth time this season, Calgary won a game when trailing after two periods as the surging Flames rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Of the other 30 NHL teams, only Anaheim (two) has won more than once when trailing after the second intermission.

READ MORE: Gaudreau scores OT winner as Flames beat Sabres 2-1 in Buffalo

Sean Monahan led the Flames with two goals. Matthew Tkachuk, Michael Frolik, with the game-winner, and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for the Flames who have won four straight.

Calgary plays next on Wednesday when it begins a three-game California road trip in Anaheim.

READ MORE: Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

Jonathan Toews, with career goal No. 300, Jan Rutta and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks (6-6-3), who lost all three games on their Western Canada road trip.

They’re not in action again until Thursday, when they play host to Carolina.