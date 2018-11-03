Laval police investigating after woman shot in Pont-Viau area overnight

Laval police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was shot in the overnight hours of Friday to Saturday.

Lt. Alexandre Perron said a call came in at around midnight reporting gunshots in the Pont-Viau area, near the intersection of Patenaude and Ouimet streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim outdoors with gunshot wounds.

Perron said she was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police currently have no suspects.

Perron said investigators were still at the scene Saturday afternoon, trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

“They are still trying to determine whether the shooting happened inside or outside,” Perron said.