September 23, 2018 11:33 am

Laval police investigating after drive-by shooting injures 2 Sunday morning

By Web producer  Global News

Laval police are investigating after a drive-by shooting outside bar Wyte overnight. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
Laval police are investigating after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning sent two people to hospital.

The shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m. outside of a bar on Curé-Labelle Boulevard, near Cartier Boulevard.

Lt. Stéphane Cloutier said the suspects drove by in a dark coloured vehicle and shot at a group of people who were standing outside the bar.

A man and a woman suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution, Cloutier said.

A perimeter has been set up and investigators are at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

