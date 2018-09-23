Laval police investigating after drive-by shooting injures 2 Sunday morning
Laval police are investigating after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning sent two people to hospital.
The shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m. outside of a bar on Curé-Labelle Boulevard, near Cartier Boulevard.
Lt. Stéphane Cloutier said the suspects drove by in a dark coloured vehicle and shot at a group of people who were standing outside the bar.
A man and a woman suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution, Cloutier said.
A perimeter has been set up and investigators are at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
